Nixon Peabody Joins BigLaw's Diversity 'Laboratory'

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 10:06 PM EST) -- Nixon Peabody grabbed the fifth and final spot to participate in Diversity Lab's Move the Needle Fund, joining a group of law firms, general counsels and community leaders in a $5 million initiative aimed at developing new strategies to increase diversity in BigLaw. Nixon Peabody — along with Orrick Herrington & Sutcliffe, Goodwin Procter, Eversheds Sutherland and Stoel Rives — will work together with more than 25 general counsels and a dozen community leaders to serve as "laboratories" for new diversity approaches in the next five years, Diversity Lab announced Monday. "When you have all different people on your team, you...

