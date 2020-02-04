Fortissimo Raises $650M For Tech, Industrial Investments

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:23 PM EST) -- Israeli private equity firm Fortissimo Capital Fund said Tuesday it closed its fifth investment fund with $650 million in commitments, which it will use to target technology and industrial companies. Fortissimo Capital Fund V LP was oversubscribed and included commitments from new and existing investors, Fortissimo said. The fund will target "maturing technology and industrial companies that are at a point of inflection," the announcement said. Fortissimo focuses most of its investments on growth capital, buyouts and other special situations, according to its website. In general, it seeks out private companies with "significant" revenues and effective business strategies, its website says....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS