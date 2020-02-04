OECD Tax Head Says Int'l Reform Could Take 'Years Of Chaos'

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 4:31 PM EST) -- Changes to the international tax system could require "years of chaos" before countries agree on rules that would reallocate taxing rights among jurisdictions in light of the digitalized economy, the Organization for Economic Cooperation and Development's tax chief said Tuesday. Pascal Saint-Amans, the OECD's tax chief, told a conference in Stockholm that he expected an agreement on reallocating taxing rights among jurisdictions in the digital age, though not any time soon. (Getty Images) Pascal Saint-Amans told a conference in Stockholm that he is confident of eventual agreement on the OECD's current tax project, but he questioned whether the work could be...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS