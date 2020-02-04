HK Eases Public Co. Disclosures Amid Coronavirus Outbreak

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:25 PM EST) -- Hong Kong's securities regulator and its stock market exchange told its public companies on Tuesday it was easing some rules on disclosing otherwise required financing information for businesses affected by the coronavirus from China and responses to the outbreak. The Securities and Futures Commission and the Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Ltd. in a joint statement advised public companies to contact the exchange as soon as they believe their financial reporting may be delayed, given the travel and other restrictions put in place in an attempt to contain the spread of the virus, a close cousin to the SARS and MERS...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS