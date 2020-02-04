Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Pot Data Co. Wins $400K Over Rival's TM Infringement

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge has issued a default judgment and awarded $400,000 to cannabis price tracker New Leaf Data Services LLC in a suit accusing a rival company of infringing trademarks, saying the $4 million the company sought was not warranted.

U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall said in Monday’s judgment that New Leaf did not provide a valid rationale to support the maximum damages award it sought from Humboldt Marijuana Exchange LLC for the that company's use of the names Cannabis Benchmarks and Hemp Benchmarks, apart from the allegation that Humboldt used each name numerous times. She said that in...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®