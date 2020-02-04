Pot Data Co. Wins $400K Over Rival's TM Infringement

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- A Connecticut federal judge has issued a default judgment and awarded $400,000 to cannabis price tracker New Leaf Data Services LLC in a suit accusing a rival company of infringing trademarks, saying the $4 million the company sought was not warranted. U.S. District Judge Janet C. Hall said in Monday’s judgment that New Leaf did not provide a valid rationale to support the maximum damages award it sought from Humboldt Marijuana Exchange LLC for the that company's use of the names Cannabis Benchmarks and Hemp Benchmarks, apart from the allegation that Humboldt used each name numerous times. She said that in...

