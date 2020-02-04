Fed. Circ. Says PTAB Can't Cancel Indefinite Claims In IPRs

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:31 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board doesn’t have the authority to cancel claims as indefinite during inter partes reviews, the Federal Circuit said Tuesday in a case with a $4 million verdict against Samsung on the line. Samsung Electronics America had argued that while the board isn’t allowed to institute IPRs looking at whether claims are indefinite, it can make that finding on its own during the proceedings. But the three-judge panel unwaveringly disagreed, saying any ruling otherwise would exceed the statute’s scope. “In essence, Samsung’s argument is that there is no limit to the board’s authority to make unpatentability determinations...

