Amended CFTC Rules Provide Clarity For Asset Managers

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 5:41 PM EST) -- With the new year comes new responsibilities for certain asset managers, including those who are exempt from registration with the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission as commodity pool operators or commodity trading advisers — or CPOs and CTAs — as well as for those who are so registered. Effective Jan. 9, the CFTC amended Part 4 of its regulations. Accordingly, asset managers who advise family offices, operators of business development companies, or BDCs, and certain operators of registered investment companies should reevaluate their CPO registration exemptions and, with respect to family offices, CTA registration exemptions. All asset managers should review the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS