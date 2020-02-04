Irell & Manella Sees More Departures Amid Strategy Shift

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 5:42 PM EST) -- Following a stream of high-profile departures over the summer, three more partners have left Irell & Manella to join other firms as it shifts its strategy to focus on signature litigation practices, particularly intellectual property and complex business matters. Corporate lawyers Gregory Klein and Michael Kaplan came over to Simpson Thacher & Bartlett LLP’s Los Angeles office as partners in the firm’s mergers and acquisitions practice. Prior to the move, Klein served as co-chair of Irell’s transactions practice and was a member of the firm’s executive committee. Meanwhile, their longtime colleague Harry Mittleman joined Hueston Hennigan as of counsel in its...

