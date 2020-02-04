Laminates Maker API Americas 'Hopeful' For Ch. 11 Buyer

Law360, Wilmington, Del. (February 4, 2020, 7:32 PM EST) -- A Kansas-based company that makes laminate and foil products told a Delaware judge Tuesday it is hopeful it can secure a buyer for some of its assets as it proceeds with its newly filed Chapter 11. During a hearing in Wilmington, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Christopher S. Sontchi approved first-day motions for API Americas Inc., including an interim order for it to use cash collateral to fund operations for the next month as it seeks a buyer for its assets and works to finalize details of potential debtor-in-possession financing. API Americas' attorney Mark D. Sherrill of Eversheds Sutherland LLP told the judge...

