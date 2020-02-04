Jones Day's 'Sleight Of Hand' Draws Fire In Sex Bias Suit

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 3:29 PM EST) -- A group of female ex-associates accusing Jones Day of sex bias said the BigLaw powerhouse has resorted to "sleight of hand" to try to score sanctions against them, arguing the firm faulted them for ignoring data that wasn't available when they filed their proposed class action. Female lawyers chide Jones Day for "factual misstatements" about partner promotions to bolster its sanctions bid. (Getty) On Monday, the former Jones Day associates asked U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss to let them lodge a sur-reply to a Jan. 24 filing from the 2,500-lawyer firm that supported its earlier motion to sanction the plaintiffs by nixing their...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS