Trump Gets Moving On Judicial Picks In 2020

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 4:51 PM EST) -- President Donald Trump got his judicial confirmations back on track Tuesday, one day before his expected acquittal in a Senate impeachment trial, by submitting five new trial court picks, including current partners at BakerHostetler and Bradley Arant. The five trial court nominees — whose selections were announced previously but formally submitted to the Senate on Tuesday — were BakerHostetler employment practice leader Drew B. Tipton, state Judge Stephen P. McGlynn for the Southern District of Illinois, state Judge John L. Badalamenti for the Middle District of Florida, U.S. Attorney Thomas T. Cullen for the Western District of Virginia, and Bradley Arant...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS