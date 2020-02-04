Organic Grocer Earth Fare Hits Ch. 11 With Liquidation Plan

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- North Carolina-based Earth Fare Inc., which sells organic and natural food items at its 50 stores, filed for Chapter 11 protection Tuesday in Delaware with plans to liquidate the inventory at its retail locations to pay down more than $60 million of secured debt. In initial court filings, Earth Fare’s chief restructuring officer said increased competition in the organic food space as well as capital-intensive store remodeling efforts had strained the company’s cash position to the point that it was unable to make payments on its long-term debt. Charles Goad said in his first-day declaration that attempts to find a beneficial...

