Blockchain Group Asks IRS To Exempt Small Crypto Payments

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 4:44 PM EST) -- Claiming that the Internal Revenue Service's decision to tax virtual currencies as property fails to benefit users and merchants, a blockchain trade group asked the agency on Tuesday to provide a de minimis exemption for cryptocurrency transactions. The IRS is in a position to provide a de minimis exception for reporting requirements on cryptocurrency transactions below a certain value, the Wall Street Blockchain Alliance said in a letter to the agency. Providing an exemption “would reduce the burden on smaller taxpayers and allow practitioners to instead focus efforts on larger clients requiring more comprehensive advice,” the group's chairman and chief executive,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS