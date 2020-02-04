Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

2nd Circ. Rips Attys For 'Inexcusable' Hiding Of Client's Death

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 10:04 PM EST) -- A pair of lawyers landed in hot water with the Second Circuit by failing to acknowledge the death of their client for almost a year, with the appeals court issuing an order on Tuesday tossing the case and calling the attorneys' behavior "inexcusable."

The court's summary order, signed by clerk Catherine O'Hagan Wolfe, dismissed the appeal stemming from a case brought by the late Mark Marentette against Canandaigua, New York, after the city booted Marentette from his post as fire chief amid allegations of mismanagement.

The appeals court slammed Marentette's attorneys, Michael T. Harren and Kevin W. Connell of Trevett Cristo...

