Justice Ginsburg Roasted In Operatic Fashion By NYC Bar

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 10:10 PM EST) -- A talented cast of New York lawyers put on an opera-inspired show on Thursday night to honor — and roast — U.S. Supreme Court Justice Ruth Ginsburg, recreating for the stage highlights of the “diva” justice’s life and career. U.S. Magistrate Judge Stewart Aaron of the Southern District of New York and Milbank LLP’s diversity and inclusion manager Dennis Quinio were among those gently ribbing the justice’s sparkly dissent collars, lack of culinary skills and notorious exercise routines as part of the New York City Bar Association’s biennial “Twelfth Night” production, in which a legal luminary is honored via a musical...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS