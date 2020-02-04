10th Circ. Says Prison Officers Owed Pay In Screening Case

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 6:58 PM EST) -- The Tenth Circuit on Tuesday revived a collective action alleging the operator of a New Mexico prison shorted guards on overtime, saying the workers are owed pay for time they spent waiting in security lines and securing equipment before and after their shifts. A unanimous panel reversed a District of New Mexico decision granting Management & Training Corp. summary judgment on the 122 collective members’ claims, saying these tasks are “compensable” under the Fair Labor Standards Act because they’re part and parcel to the guards’ duties. These tasks “are integral and indispensable parts of the principal activities that they are employed...

