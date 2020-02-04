Judge Sets Emergency Rules To Handle Caseload In Calif.

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 10:24 PM EST) -- A California federal judge is implementing emergency judicial procedures in his court in light of the retirement of two of his district's senior judges, saying Tuesday the shortfall in judicial resources will "seriously hinder the administration of justice throughout this district." In a five-page standing order, U.S. District Judge Dale A. Drozd recalled that U.S. Senior District Judge Garland E. Burrell Jr. retired at the end of 2019 and U.S. District Judge Lawrence J. O'Neill retired this month. In addition, U.S. District Judge Morrison C. England took senior status in December. As a result, Judge Drozd said, he has taken over...

