Private Equity Takeaways From SEC Marketing Rule Changes

Law360 (February 10, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- On Nov. 4, 2019, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission proposed amendments to Rule 206(4)-1, known as the Advertising Rule under the Investment Advisers Act of 1940. In developing the proposal, staff in the SEC’s Division of Investment Management reviewed the extensive no-action letters and other guidance addressing the application of the Advertising Rule and proposed material changes. The proposed rule would impact the marketing efforts of private equity managers in a significant manner. While many of the changes reflected in the proposed rule would be welcomed by the private equity industry, the proposed rule contains other provisions that may cause...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS