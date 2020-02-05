Greenspoon Marder Cannabis Group Snags Veteran Tax Atty

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 7:24 PM EST) -- Greenspoon Marder LLP has picked up a veteran tax attorney and cannabis company audit expert to join its Denver office, rounding out its more-than-30-member marijuana practice group with a former Internal Revenue Service attorney turned private practitioner. Nick Richards brings more than two decades of expertise in tax audits and trials, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory compliance matters to Greenspoon Marder's nationwide roster of more than 240 attorneys, the firm said Tuesday. Richards also sits on the boards of multiple cannabis companies, including the Cannabis Growth Opportunity Corp. "It's an awesome firm," Richards told Law360 on Wednesday. "My practice is becoming...

