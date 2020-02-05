Objections To Philly Refinery Ch. 11 Pile Up As Hearing Nears

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 9:28 PM EST) -- Just days ahead of what promises to be a contentious Chapter 11 confirmation hearing, the owner of a Philadelphia refinery decimated by an explosion and fire has been hit from all sides with objections to its plan, with missives coming from sources that include government authorities and a former stakeholder. The Internal Revenue Service on Wednesday objected to PES Holdings LLC's failure to assure tax refunds can be held back in order to cover shortfalls that could pop up in other areas. That objection came one day after the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency filed its own protective objection to PES' plan...

