Cannabistry, Marketing Cos. Hit With IP Suit Over Mural Ads

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 3:58 PM EST) -- The creator of a street mural in Denver has lodged a copyright suit against Cannabistry, saying the cannabis company and two marketing agencies featured her mural in advertisements for cannabis-infused essential oil products without her permission.

Diana Perez says in her complaint filed Tuesday that JDEM Properties LLC, doing business as Cannabistry, featured in at least two advertisements on Instagram her mural titled "Besties," which she made in September during Denver's 2019 Crush Walls Arts Festival.

Diana Perez says Cannabistry and two advertising companies used her mural "Besties," pictured above, without her permission in two online advertisements. She says the company,...

