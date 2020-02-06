CFPB Head Says Abusiveness Policy Won't Bring Repleading

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 9:27 PM EST) -- The head of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau told House lawmakers on Thursday that her agency doesn't anticipate repleading any of its pending court enforcement actions now that it has instituted a policy narrowing down when and how it plans to bring abusiveness claims in the future. Appearing at a House Financial Services Committee oversight hearing, CFPB Director Kathleen Kraninger said last month's abusiveness policy statement was informed by reviewing past cases in which the agency has accused financial services providers of abusive conduct, but she suggested the document won't lead the agency to alter or abandon claims in such cases...

