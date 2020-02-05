Missouri Says US Ignored Impacts Of River Diversion Project

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:11 PM EST) -- Missouri on Tuesday sought to block a river water diversion project intended to bolster industrial growth in North Dakota, saying the federal government failed to consider all the human and environmental impacts before approving it. The Show-Me State alleges that the U.S. Bureau of Reclamation and the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers signed off on the Central North Dakota Water Supply Project without properly considering how that would affect agricultural, energy, recreation and other activities downstream. The project would divert some Missouri River water to support industrial endeavors in North Dakota, including an ethanol plant and agricultural processing facilities. According to...

