Best Buy CEO Keeps Job After Sidley Investigation

Law360 (February 4, 2020, 10:33 PM EST) -- Best Buy CEO Corie Barry will keep her job following an investigation into allegations she had a romantic relationship with a fellow executive, the retailer announced Tuesday, though it declined to elaborate on the findings of the Sidley Austin LLP-led probe. Best Buy Co. Inc. received an anonymous letter outlining allegations of misconduct against Barry in December. Last month, the company's Board of Directors said it had retained Sidley to spearhead an independent review into the letter's claims. The board's Audit Committee said in a statement Tuesday that "Ms. Barry fully cooperated with the review, which has now concluded." "The board...

