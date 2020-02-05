UK Launches New Crackdown On 'High-Harm' Fraud

Law360, London (February 5, 2020, 12:35 PM GMT) -- Regulators, crime-fighting agencies and prosecutors in the U.K. are working together to beef up efforts targeting fraudsters responsible for duping individuals and businesses out of billions of pounds, the National Crime Agency said on Wednesday. The National Economic Crime Centre, part of the NCA, is leading the campaign alongside City of London Police. Project Othello, as it has been dubbed, is also being supported by police forces, the Serious Fraud Office, the Financial Conduct Authority, HM Revenue & Customs and the Crown Prosecution Service. An estimated 3.8 million people were the target of fraud in the U.K. in 2019, according to the latest figures...

