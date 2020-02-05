Court Of Appeal Rejects Challenge To UK's 1st Wealth Order

Law360, London (February 5, 2020, 10:42 AM GMT) -- The Court of Appeal backed English prosecutors' first use of new powers to target suspected criminal proceeds on Wednesday, rejecting a challenge from the high-spending wife of a banker to an unexplained wealth order compelling her to reveal the source of her money. The Court of Appeal has dismissed an appeal by Zamira Hajiyevaha, who spent £16 million ($21 million) at Harrods over a decade, against an unexplained wealth order. (AP) Judge Nigel Davis dismissed the appeal by Zamira Hajiyeva, the wife of Jahangir Hajiyev, a banker who is in jail in Azerbaijan, against the order obtained by the National Crime Agency. The order...

