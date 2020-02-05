EU Looks To Limit Off-Site 'Dark Pool' Trades

Law360, London (February 5, 2020, 5:13 PM GMT) -- Europe's securities regulator has said it will crack down on shares traded away from exchanges after finding that the bloc's transparency rules have not been entirely successful in curtailing off-site "dark-pool" transactions. The European Securities and Markets Authority said on Tuesday that companies are trading high volumes of securities on controversial off-exchange venues. These dark pools, as they are known, are private venues that allow traders to keep the price and volume of orders hidden and anonymous, or dark, until a deal is completed. The updated Markets in Financial Instruments Directive, known as MiFID II, and its sister regulation MiFIR, are...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS