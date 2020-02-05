FCA Sets Out 'Signposting' Rules On Travel Insurance

Law360, London (February 5, 2020, 12:51 PM GMT) -- Insurers and brokers will be required to direct consumers with medical conditions toward alternative providers if their quotes for travel insurance are too high, under rules announced by the Financial Conduct Authority on Wednesday. The FCA has drawn up the so-called signposting rules to help the regulator tackle what it sees as the growing problem of vulnerable customers being rejected as too risky a prospect by travel insurers. Many are either denied cover or charged excessive premiums. “Some consumers with [medical conditions] have problems navigating the market and finding affordable cover for their conditions,” the FCA said in a statement. “Some are declined cover, only...

