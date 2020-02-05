AXA Unit Buys Renaissance Re UK As Growth Continues

Law360, London (February 5, 2020, 2:36 PM GMT) -- A subsidiary of French insurer AXA has acquired a portfolio of historical U.K. insurance contracts from Renaissance Re Holdings, the two companies said on Wednesday. AXA Liabilities Managers has bought RenaissanceRe UK, formerly known as Tokio Millennium Re UK, but did not disclose how much it paid. The British company is in run-off, meaning it is closed to new business and renewals, although it is required to pay out for claims on existing liabilities. It was acquired by Bermuda-headquartered RenaissanceRe Holdings as part of its $1.5 billion acquisition in 2019 of Tokio Marine Holdings’ reinsurance business. That included Tokio Millennium Re and...

