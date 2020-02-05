Grant Thornton, Eversheds Subsidiary Team Up On Libor

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 4:00 PM EST) -- An Eversheds Sutherland LLP subsidiary has launched a partnership with Grant Thornton UK LLP to create solutions for clients during the transition away from the London Interbank Offered Rate, according to an announcement Wednesday. Konexo, an alternative legal services provider that Eversheds Sutherland launched in 2019, announced it will work closely with Grant Thornton and IT services company DXC Technology to help clients move away from Libor and other interbank offered rates before the system is phased out for good. "We recognize that for 'wide problems' like the IBOR transition, no single organization can responsibly deliver an integrated solution out of...

