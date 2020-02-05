CFTC's Plan To End Position Limits Saga Faces Big Test

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 6:51 PM EST) -- The U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission’s long-running effort to impose so-called position limits meant to curb speculators’ ability to distort prices is moving closer to reality, though even proponents say the plan is flawed and needs fixing before it becomes final. The CFTC’s 3-2 vote last week to propose position limits on 25 physical commodity derivatives was pitched by Chairman Heath Tarbert as an overdue attempt to provide market participants with regulatory certainty. The proposal comes a decade after Congress passed the Dodd-Frank Act, which extended the watchdog’s authority to set position limits following the financial crisis. Tarbert, a Republican, cast...

