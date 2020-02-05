'Kryp+0 K!ng' Targeted MLB Families In $7.5M Ponzi Scam

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 9:09 PM EST) -- An alleged "criminal mastermind" known to his victims as "Kryp+0 K!ng" scammed "numerous" former MLB players and their families out of $7.5 million, spending that money on chartered flights, gambling sprees and luxury cars, U.S. Department of Justice officials said Wednesday. Federal prosecutors on Wednesday announced criminal wire fraud and money laundering charges against 28-year-old Scottsdale, Arizona, resident John Michael Caruso and an associate, Zachary Salter, 27, of Paradise Valley, Arizona. The DOJ alleged that the two men used fabricated cryptocurrency investment fund Zima Digital Assets to lure roughly 90 victims into their Ponzi scheme and then used that allegedly ill-gotten...

