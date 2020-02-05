Range Resources Says Drilling Didn't Contaminate Pa. Water

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 2:19 PM EST) -- A Range Resources Corp. unit told a Pennsylvania administrative appeals board Tuesday that methane contamination the company has been ordered to remediate near one of its gas wells in Lycoming County was not a result of fracking operations. Range Resources-Appalachia LLC argued that the state’s Department of Environmental Protection was attempting to hold it liable despite what it said were $2 million worth of studies showing that methane in drinking water, streams and in the ground near its well was coming either from geological formations that weren’t disturbed during drilling or from drilling conducted by other companies. “Despite the lack of...

