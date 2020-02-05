Axiom Expands Atty Network With Bliss Lawyers Acquisition

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 8:39 PM EST) -- Alternative legal service provider Axiom announced Wednesday that it has absorbed Bliss Lawyers' entire legal talent network in an acquisition that boosts Axiom's workforce to 2,400 lawyers. As a privately held company, Axiom did not disclose the acquisition price. Axiom Senior Vice President David Pierce said as part of the deal, the company has brought on 60 lawyers from Bliss. "It's a strong strategic and cultural fit, the combination of Bliss and us," Pierce said. "They believe what we believe, they have the same commitment to changing the way that legal teams and lawyers do work." Axiom, which launched in 2000,...

