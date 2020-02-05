InsurTech Firm Boost Insurance Nabs $14M From Investors

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 4:46 PM EST) -- Boost Insurance USA Inc. said Wednesday it has raised $14 million from a group of investors co-led by Coatue investment manager Coatue Management LLC and technology-focused private equity firm Greycroft, with plans to launch new products and expand its service offerings. The Series A investment round brings Boost Insurance’s total raised to date to $17 million, according to a statement. New York-based Boost Insurance provides a platform for companies to offer tailored digital insurance products to their customers. Boost Insurance serves a range of companies, from technology brands to insurance technology startups. The company boasts that it can create a customized...

