Law Firm Leaders: Harness Dickey's Bill Coughlin

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 2:45 PM EST) -- Intellectual property law firm Harness Dickey & Pierce PLC recently named Bill Coughlin as its first chief executive officer. Coughlin, who was a principal at Harness Dickey in the '80s and '90s, rejoined the firm after spending years as an in-house leader at Ford Motor Co. and Chrysler — and after taking some time following his retirement from Ford to become an organic farmer. Bill Coughlin Harness Dickey chief executive officer Here, Coughlin chats with Law360 about his new role as CEO, his goals for the law firm, how he approaches management and his hope to make Harness Dickey "the envy of...

