Fed. Circ. Asks USPTO If Arthrex Applies To Ex Parte Appeals

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:31 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit is asking the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office to weigh in on whether the court’s October decision finding the Patent Trial and Appeal Board’s structure unconstitutional can be invoked during appeals of rejected patent applications. The USPTO in January dodged the question of whether Arthrex can be invoked in ex parte examination appeals, instead pointing to flaws in the instant case and the uncertainty surrounding the finality of the Arthrex ruling. But the Federal Circuit told the agency Wednesday to weigh in directly on whether Arthrex should apply in ex parte appeals. In Arthrex, a Federal Circuit panel said the way...

