IRS Hiring Nearly 850 Specialized Workers To Answer Calls

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 7:17 PM EST) -- The Internal Revenue Service plans to add nearly 850 employees by March to answer calls on specialized compliance lines to help people who are struggling to pay their tax bills, agency officials said Wednesday. The telephone helpers will work at 19 call centers and are meant to assist taxpayers at the earliest stage of the collection process, said Eric Hylton, commissioner of the IRS’ Small Business/Self-Employed Division. He spoke during a conference call. The IRS doesn't have any information suggesting that a higher number of balance-due notices are expected to be sent during the current filing season, he said. Rather, the...

