USPTO Names Jack Daniels Exec As TM Commissioner

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 5:43 PM EST) -- The U.S. Patent and Trademark Office said Wednesday that it has tapped the chief trademark counsel for Jack Daniels to oversee the trademark office after the previous commissioner retired at the end of last year. David Gooder will take on his new role as trademark commissioner on March 2, the USPTO said in a statement. Gooder previously worked as the chief trademark counsel for Brown-Forman Corp., which owns 30-plus spirits and wine brands, including Jack Daniels, the agency said. "I am delighted to have David Gooder join the leadership team at the USPTO," agency director Andrei Iancu said in a statement....

