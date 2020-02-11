GOP Sen. Eyes Update To Decades-Old Cyber Copyright Law

Law360 (February 11, 2020, 8:57 PM EST) -- Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said Tuesday that landmark legislation passed in 1998 to protect innovation and free speech on the internet while still fighting copyright infringement needs to be updated and that he wants to craft a reform bill by the end of the year. Tillis, who chairs the Senate Judiciary Committee’s intellectual property panel, kick-started the process of updating the Digital Millennium Copyright Act by convening a hearing with experts who talked about the pros and cons of the law as it operates today. Enacted in 1998, the sweeping law made key changes to copyright law in response to the...

