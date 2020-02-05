Dems' Wish-List Labor Bill A Harbinger Of Future Battles

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 8:38 PM EST) -- As the U.S. House of Representatives prepares for an expected vote Thursday on legislation that would deliver the biggest pro-union reform in decades, business advocates say they're digging in for the long game. The Protecting the Right to Organize Act checks just about every box on organized labor's wish list, easing workers' path to unionizing, nixing state laws letting workers decline dues and imposing penalties on employers that violate workers' union rights, among other things. The bill's individual provisions, never mind the whole plan, would be a nonstarter in the Republican-led Senate. But as the Democrats make workers rights a key...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS