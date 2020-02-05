Gilead's IPR Bid Over 2 Gov't HIV-Prevention Patents Fails

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 7:37 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board on Wednesday rejected Gilead’s challenges to two U.S. Department of Health and Human Services patents covering a method of preventing HIV, mainly faulting the drugmaker for not addressing “concrete” evidence that the invention wasn't obvious. The board said half of the four patent challenges Gilead Sciences Inc. filed in August were unlikely to show that the government's patents were either anticipated or obvious. It has yet to issue an institution decision on the other two petitions for inter partes review. The board said both of the patents weren’t anticipated by a piece of prior art...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS