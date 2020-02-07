6 Risk Factors That Leave BigLaw Open To Suits From Within

Law360 (February 7, 2020, 9:49 AM EST) -- With the list of BigLaw heavyweights that have been sued by their own attorneys growing precipitously in recent years, firms that want to avoid being caught up in similar legal battles should be ready to address problems before they lead to litigation, experts say. Numerous top-tier firms, including Jones Day, Morrison & Foerster LLP and DLA Piper, have been among those sued by current or former partners, associates or legal staffers in recent years. The cases have included allegations of gender and pay discrimination, illegal parental leave policies, pregnancy bias and various forms of harassment. While the suits often include claims...

