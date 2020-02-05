Work-Life Balance Most Important For Legal Job Applicants

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 8:25 PM EST) -- Work-life balance is what legal job candidates overall want most in a new job, followed by the location of the employment and compensation, according to a report released Wednesday. The youngest workers in the legal profession value a diverse and inclusive work environment above everything else in the job they select, while women and millennials most value a work-life balance, according to the annual 2020 Salary Guide for Legal Professionals released by legal staffing and recruiting firm Special Counsel. Male candidates say they most value that a job’s culture and values align with their own, according to the report, which showed...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS