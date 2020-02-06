Carlton Fields Taps Former Shutts & Bowen Exec As COO

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 3:37 PM EST) -- Longtime Shutts & Bowen Chief Operating Officer Fred O'Malley has joined Carlton Fields, where he will lead the business operations at the firm and work with other executives to guide its growth, Carlton Fields said Wednesday. O'Malley, who spent 12 years at Shutts & Bowen LLP and has 25 years of executive law firm experience, will oversee the core business functions at Carlton Fields, including financial management and administrative operations. He is taking the reins from retiring Carlton Fields COO Anastasia "Annie" Hiotis, who has been at the firm since 1992. "Carlton Fields' growth and success are a matter of record,"...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS