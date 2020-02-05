Change Of Heart: How Attorneys Can Get Buy-In For Big Ideas

Law360, New York (February 5, 2020, 6:21 PM EST) -- Leaders of firms and legal departments who are in the trenches of adopting new technologies and business structures should start small and build on progressive victories instead of trying to solve the overarching problems all at once, a group of lawyers said Wednesday. During a session at ALM's Legalweek Conference in New York City, four panelists discussed tactics for getting buy-in from partners and staff on changes ranging from new technologies to processes. "If you can set smaller goals, you can have quicker wins, you can build on those wins, you can feel more successful," said panelist Ari Kaplan, founder of Ari Kaplan Advisors,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS