Dorsey & Whitney Picks Up Cannabis Atty Sativa Rasmussen

Law360 (February 14, 2020, 7:34 PM EST) -- Dorsey & Whitney LLP has picked up a Seattle cannabis attorney and expert in regulatory and corporate issues in the recreational marijuana and hemp industries, adding to the international firm’s two-dozen strong cannabis practice group. Sativa Rasmussen joined the firm as an associate two weeks ago and brings experience advising cannabis and hemp companies on licensing, entity formation, mergers and acquisitions and regulatory compliance. She is also the founder of the Cannabis Law Section of the Washington State Bar Association. “Dorsey’s a great firm, and it was one of the first Am Law 100 firms providing services to the cannabis industry,”...

