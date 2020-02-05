Pet CBD Maker Hits Hemp Shop With TM Suit Over Name

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 6:33 PM EST) -- A purveyor of pet health supplements that touts hemp-based products filed a trademark infringement suit against a similarly named CBD shop in Washington, D.C., federal court on Wednesday. Maryland-based retailer RestoraPet, which counts among its wares the RestoraPet Hemp line, alleges in its complaint that Restora CBD, a storefront in D.C.'s DuPont Circle neighborhood, has been unlawfully hawking gummies, capsules and oils with its namesake cannabinoid compound under a stolen mark. According to the complaint, Restora CBD launched in 2019 and sells a separate set of products for pets, under both its own "Restora" brand and other third-party brands, for which...

