EPA Overlooking Plastic Pollution In Hawaii, Enviros Say

Law360 (February 6, 2020, 5:08 PM EST) -- The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has failed to ensure that Hawaii is properly addressing plastic pollution in its coastal waters, environmentalists said in a new lawsuit filed Wednesday. The Center for Biological Diversity said that in 2015 it asked the state to list 17 coastal and oceanic waters as "impaired" by plastic pollution under the Clean Water Act, but that the state rejected the request. Then in 2018 the EPA approved Hawaii's list of impaired waters, which did not contain any ocean waters impacted by plastic pollution. The center and its co-plaintiffs Surfrider Foundation and Sustainable Coastlines Hawaii said the EPA's...

