ABA Rule Change Proposal Sparks Fears Of Ethics 'Minefield'

Law360 (February 5, 2020, 9:37 PM EST) -- Attorneys belonging to various state bar associations have raised concerns about the ethical "minefield" that could result from the adoption of a proposal before the American Bar Association aimed at opening the door to greater involvement of nonlawyers in the legal industry. In a Jan. 30 letter, state bar association presidents from New York, New Jersey, Ohio, Illinois, Delaware and Pennsylvania voiced their opposition to the proposal, known as Resolution 115, which is slated to be considered by the ABA House of Delegates at a meeting next week in Austin, Texas. The resolution, titled Encouraging Regulatory Innovation, wouldn't change any rules...

